The Dawes County Fair has plenty of opportunities for kids to show off all varieties of animals.
Cats and dogs take over the fairgrounds July 26, with the cat show scheduled for 8:30 a.m. at the Vetter Building, followed by the dog show at 1 p.m.
4-Hers will share their skills on horseback at the Working Ranch and Performance Horse Show July 27. Starting at 8 a.m., the ranch horse portion of the horse show lets kids demonstrate their skills on a working ranch horse, in dummy and breakaway roping and in trail classes. The performance portion includes classes in halter, showmanship, green broke, pleasure, horsemanship, reining, barrels and poles.
Small animals take center stage July 30 at the Dawes County Fair. Small animal entries starting with check-in at 8 a.m. The companion animal show is first up at 9:30 a.m. followed by the exotic animal and rabbit shows. 4-Hers and their families will get a break for lunch after the rabbit show and be back that afternoon for the poultry show. The public will have a chance to visit with 4-H families about their furry and feathery pets that evening at the Small Animal Education Hour at 5:30 p.m. at Earl’s Park.
On tap for July 31: check-in and weigh-ins for swine, goat, sheep and beef, which all takes place on the north side of the Event Center. Swine is first from 8-10 a.m., followed by goats and sheep until 11 a.m. and beef from 11 a.m. to noon. Bottle lamb interviews will be from 1-3 p.m. on the north side of the Event Center.
Livestock shows begin that afternoon at 3 p.m. with the Swine Show in the Vetter building.
The sheep show will kick things off Aug. 1 at 8:30 a.m. in the Vetter Building; it will be followed by the dairy and meat goat shows and bottle lamb awards. The market beef show is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. that same day, also in the Vetter Building, and bucket calf interviews will be from 3-5:30 p.m. in the Vetter Building. Another education hour in Earl’s Park Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m. will teach members of the public about the care of goats, sheep and bucket calves.
Livestock shows continue Aug. 2 with beef showmanship classes entering the ring at the Vetter Building at 8:30 a.m.. That will be immediately followed by dairy cattle, breeding beef, stocker feeder and bucket calves. Both the small and large animal round robins will take place in the Vetter Building that day as well; small animals are up first at noon, followed by large animals at 2 p.m.
4-H Clover Kids will showcase their skills with animals at 5:45 p.m. A buyer’s social is also planned from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Vetter Building. Market animals will be sold 6 p.m..