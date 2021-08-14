 Skip to main content
Anderson, 50th

Anderson, 50th

Anderson, 50th
Karisa Carmichael

The children of Rev. Robert and Liz Anderson will be holding an open house to honor their parents on their 50th wedding anniversary. The reception will be held on Saturday, August 21, from noon to 3 pm at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer. Cards may be sent to 253 Boot Hill Road, Custer, SD 57730.

