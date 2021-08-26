Anderson, 50th

HILL CITY | Mark and Carla will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, with an open house from 2-6 p.m. at their cabin in Burnt Fork Gulch. Location: Burnt Fork Road or three miles west of Hill City on Deerfield Road, right on Burnt Fork Road, 1/4 mile left on driveway to cabin (GPS- 43.96739, -103.60635 or 23713). Please let us know if you're coming and if you need more help with directions, markandersonwater@gmail.com.