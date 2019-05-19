{{featured_button_text}}
Helga and Verne Bauer

RAPID CITY | Verne and Helga Bauer are celebrating their 60th anniversary today with a family get together, even though their actual wedding date was Feb. 6, 1959.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0