Blum, 70th

Stan and Milly Blum
JOHnny Sundby

RAPID CITY | Bill, Ron and Joe wish to announce the 70th Wedding Anniversary of Stanley and Mildred Blum. They were married on July 21, 1951, in Camp Gordon, Georgia. Cards may be sent to Stan and Milly at 417 Sapphire Lane, Rapid City, SD 57701.

