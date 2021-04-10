RAPID CITY | The family of Gordon and Bonnie Bradley would like to congratulate them on 50 years of marriage! They were married in Spearfish and currently live in Rapid City. They have two children, Brent (Tiffany) and Kent (Angela) and eight grandchildren who also live in Rapid City.
Bradley, 50th
