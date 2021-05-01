 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brown, 60th

Brown, 60th

{{featured_button_text}}
Carol and Tom Brown

RAPID CITY | The family of Tom and Carol Brown are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married May 10, 1961 in Mitchell. Their children are Terry (Sandy) Brown, Jerry (Lisa) Brown and Tina (Bill) Koser. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 1718 Tepee St., Rapid City, SD 57702.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Erz, 50th
Anniversaries

Erz, 50th

RAPID CITY | The family of Dennis and Margaret Erz request a card shower in honor of their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married April 2…

Luxem, 30th
Anniversaries

Luxem, 30th

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Married April 20, 1991, John and Deb Luxem have three children, Tammi (Joe) of Castle Rock, CO, Mike (Jasmine) of Rapid City, Cod…

Mills, 50th
Anniversaries

Mills, 50th

RAPID CITY | Ed and Jeanette (Wortman) Mills will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on April 24, 2021. Their children and spouses are L…

+2
Schultz, 50th
Anniversaries

Schultz, 50th

HILL CITY | Verlin and Phyllis were married in 1971 in Rapid City. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8, 2021. The pa…

Miller, 60th
Anniversaries

Miller, 60th

RAPID CITY | The family of Al and Jan Miller are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. They were married…

Bradley, 50th
Anniversaries

Bradley, 50th

RAPID CITY | The family of Gordon and Bonnie Bradley would like to congratulate them on 50 years of marriage! They were married in Spearfish a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News