RAPID CITY | The family of Tom and Carol Brown are requesting a card shower to celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary. They were married May 10, 1961 in Mitchell. Their children are Terry (Sandy) Brown, Jerry (Lisa) Brown and Tina (Bill) Koser. They have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 1718 Tepee St., Rapid City, SD 57702.
Brown, 60th
