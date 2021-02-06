 Skip to main content
Burgad, 50th

sandy and steve burgad

RAPID CITY | Steve and Sandy Burgad are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Feb. 6, 2021. To help them celebrate, please send a card to: 8712 Highland Hills Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

