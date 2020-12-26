 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Button, 50th

Button, 50th

{{featured_button_text}}
Judith and Jerome Button

RAPID CITY | Jerome and Judith Button are bringing in the New Year celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were wed on Dec. 31, 1970. Join them in celebrating by sending them a card at 3849 South Loretta Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Thovson, 65th
Anniversaries

Thovson, 65th

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Sherman and Arlene Thovson will be celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 29, 2020. Cards may be sent to 1010 E. St. …

Tolsma, 40th
Anniversaries

Tolsma, 40th

RAPID CITY | Lyle and Marcia Tolsma are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Their family includes children, J…

Salmen, 70th
Anniversaries

Salmen, 70th

  • Updated

RAPID CITY | Happy 70th Anniversary to our parents Jerry and Irene Salmen. Married on Dec. 27, 1950, in Buloxi, Miss. Cards of congratulations…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News