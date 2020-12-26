RAPID CITY | Jerome and Judith Button are bringing in the New Year celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were wed on Dec. 31, 1970. Join them in celebrating by sending them a card at 3849 South Loretta Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Button, 50th
RAPID CITY | Sherman and Arlene Thovson will be celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 29, 2020. Cards may be sent to 1010 E. St. …
RAPID CITY | Lyle and Marcia Tolsma are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Their family includes children, J…
RAPID CITY | Happy 70th Anniversary to our parents Jerry and Irene Salmen. Married on Dec. 27, 1950, in Buloxi, Miss. Cards of congratulations…