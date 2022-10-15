 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Champion, 40th

  • 0
Champion

Cody and Peggy were married on Oct. 16, 1982 at the Stavekirke in Rapid after knowing each other a short time and a shorter romance and three kids and forty years later are still at it.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Downey, 50th

Downey, 50th

They struck gold! Married 50 years, Randy & Marge have come a long way, and are still going strong. Help them celebrate their Golden Anniv…

Steen, 61st

Steen, 61st

Jim and Kay Steen celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. They were married in Rapid City on September 21, 1961. They have 3 children, Jim …

Canfield, 60th

Canfield, 60th

Denver and Diane (Thorstenson) Canfield will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married September 30, 1962 in Mobridge, SD. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News