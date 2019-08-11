{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie and Edward Crossman

RAPID CITY | Ed and Bonnie Crossman will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Please help us celebrate by sending cards to 4939 Grace Way, Rapid City, SD 57702.

