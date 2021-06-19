Davis, 50th

RAPID CITY | Les and Gail Davis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021. They were married in Hastings, MN. Their children are Tracy Davis (boyfriend Bruce Bradley) of Rapid City and Larry Davis (wife Becky Bader) of Maple Grove, MN. They have two grandchildren, Harrison and Alice Davis of Maple Grove, MN. Cards may be sent to 3442 Willowbend Road, Rapid City, SD 57703.
