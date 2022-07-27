Jerry and Myra (Goetsch) Duba will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on August 5, 2022. They were married in Chamberlain, South Dakota, on August 5, 1972. Cards may be sent to 1045 Kingswood Dr., Rapid City, SD 57702.
Duba, 50th
