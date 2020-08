Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RAPID CITY | Ron and Nita Eikenberry were married on August 7, 1970 in Rapid City. They have a daughter, Kristin (Jack) Huntington and a son, Brian (Catie) Eikenberry and five grandchildren. Please celebrate with them by sending cards to 4514 Callaway Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.