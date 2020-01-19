50 Strong! On January 24, 1970 Charlie and Bobbi Ellis said "I do" and after 50 years their marriage is stronger than ever. After meeting and getting married in Turkey and a brief station in Alaska, they settled close to family where they raised their son in Rapid City. Your devotion is a true reflection of unconditional love. Congratulations, Mom and Dad on 50 years! Love, Leon
Ellis, 50th
