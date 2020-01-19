Ellis, 50th

Ellis, 50th

ellis 50th

50 Strong! On January 24, 1970 Charlie and Bobbi Ellis said "I do" and after 50 years their marriage is stronger than ever. After meeting and getting married in Turkey and a brief station in Alaska, they settled close to family where they raised their son in Rapid City. Your devotion is a true reflection of unconditional love. Congratulations, Mom and Dad on 50 years! Love, Leon 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sorenson, 66th
Anniversaries

Sorenson, 66th

RAPID CITY | Delmer and Fay Sorenson were married on Jan. 7, 1954, in Rapid City. They have four children, 13 grandchildren, and 10 great-gran…

Hood, 50th
Anniversaries

Hood, 50th

NEMO | An Open House hosted by their daughters, Robbyn and Shelly, will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, 2-5 p.m. at the Lodge in Nemo. Jerry an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News