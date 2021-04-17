Erz, 50th
HILL CITY | Verlin and Phyllis were married in 1971 in Rapid City. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8, 2021. The pa…
RAPID CITY | The family of Al and Jan Miller are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. They were married…
RAPID CITY | The family of Gordon and Bonnie Bradley would like to congratulate them on 50 years of marriage! They were married in Spearfish a…
RAPID CITY | Help Don and Norma Lynde celebrate 60 years together. Please send a card to 23816 Boulder Hill Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.