Evans, 70th

Evans, 70th

Alice and George Evans

BELLE FOURCHE | George and Alice Evans were married on Aug. 27, 1950 in Midland, SD. Please help them celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary by sending cards to Belle Estate, 10905 Sourdough Road, Suite 5, Belle Fourche, SD 57717.

