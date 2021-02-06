 Skip to main content
Finnesand, 60th

Iver and Darlene Finnesand

GROTON | Iver and Darlene Finnesand were married Feb. 11, 1961, before making their home in Rapid City. Please send anniversary wishes to 505 3rd Ave. W., Groton, SD 57445.

