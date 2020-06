Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RAPID CITY | Pastor LeRoy and Val Flagstad celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on June 11, 2020. They were married in Erskine, MN, and have lived in Rapid City since 1985. Their four children live in Spearfish, MN, KY and VA. They are residents of Westhills Village.