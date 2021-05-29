BOX ELDER | Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Leroy and Ruth Fogle. Married on May 27, 1961 in Pennsylvania. They are blessed with four children, 10 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Happy anniversary Mom and Dad! We love you. Patty and Family
Fogle, 60th
