RAPID CITY | Allen and Anne Foster will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 13, 1970 at St. Patrick's Church in Wall. They have two children, Juli (Dan) Green, Steve (Alexandra) Foster, and four grandchildren, Connor, Dylan, Sofia and Maddy. Due to COVID-19 no reception is planned. Cards may be sent to 1334 City Springs Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.