Franke, 50th

RAPID CITY | Bob and Fran Franke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at the Freedom Motorcycle Church, 4813 S. Canyon Road. They have four children, Mike (Joanna) Franke, Julie (Mike) Hullihen, Scott (Ruth) Franke, Jon Franke, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.