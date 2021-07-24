 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Franke, 50th

Franke, 50th

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Bob and Fran Franke

RAPID CITY | Bob and Fran Franke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at the Freedom Motorcycle Church, 4813 S. Canyon Road. They have four children, Mike (Joanna) Franke, Julie (Mike) Hullihen, Scott (Ruth) Franke, Jon Franke, six grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blum, 70th
Anniversaries

Blum, 70th

RAPID CITY | Bill, Ron and Joe wish to announce the 70th Wedding Anniversary of Stanley and Mildred Blum. They were married on July 21, 1951, …

Wagner, 50th
Anniversaries

Wagner, 50th

RAPID CITY | Barbara and John Wagner promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 19, 1971. Their children Beth (Todd)…

Komes, 50th
Anniversaries

Komes, 50th

RAPID CITY | David and Dianna Komes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with a meet-and-greet from 4-6 p…

Hill, 60th
Anniversaries

Hill, 60th

RAPID CITY | Jeannette and Ron Hill are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2021. They were married at the Wheat Ridge Unite…

Goodrich, 60th
Anniversaries

Goodrich, 60th

RAPID CITY | Steve and Wanda Goodrich promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 10, 1961. Their children, David, Ra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News