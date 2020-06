RAPID CITY | Leo and Wilma (Long) Gauthier were married June 18, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rapid City. Their children are: sons, Ronald (deceased), Mark and wife Jo of Sioux Falls, twins, Jerry (deceased) and Gerry of Rapid City, and Kevin of Rapid City, daughters, Diane French of Everett, Wash., and Linda and Brian Neumiller of Rapid City. Leo's 91st birthday is June 21. Due to COVID-19 there will not be a gathering.