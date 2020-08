RAPID CITY | Delmar and Donna were united in marriage on July 31, 1960, in Edgemont. They reside in Rapid City. They have been blessed with four children, Debbie Deschamps (Kevin), Dawn Holzer (Victor), Darren Genzlinger (Mary), and Devin Genzlinger (Hope); 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and their dog, Abby. Please help them celebrate 60 years of marriage by sending cards to 4402 Sheridan Lake Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.