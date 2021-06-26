RAPID CITY | Steve and Wanda Goodrich promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 10, 1961. Their children, David, Rapid City, Tom (Susan) Rapid City, Lori Austin (Bill) Allegan, MI, and their nine grandchildren would like you to share with them, the 60th Anniversary of their parents. An Open House will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church in Rapid City.
Goodrich, 60th
