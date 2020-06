RAPID CITY | Doris and Jerry Grady celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on June 25, 2020. They were married in Mitchell and lived in Brookings while Jerry attended SDSU. Together they had adventures living in Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and Rapid City for the last 20 years. They have one daughter, Deb and son in-law, Joe Hartford and two grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 3945 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.