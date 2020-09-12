 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grohs, 60th

Grohs, 60th

{{featured_button_text}}
Judy and Leroy Grohs

RAPID CITY | The family of Judy and Leroy Grohs wish Love to them every day, but particularly September 17, when they took their wedding vows. We hope you will wish them the same!

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Solano, 60th
Anniversaries

Solano, 60th

RAPID CITY | Del and Joann will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3, 2020. They have eight children, 30 grandchildren and…

McCune, 50th
Anniversaries

McCune, 50th

Dan and Betty McCune are celebrating 50 years of marriage. They were married on Sept. 5, 1970 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They are blessed …

Reichert, 65th
Anniversaries

Reichert, 65th

HILL CITY | Dean and Roberta Reichert will celebrate their 65th Anniversary with an Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 128…

Evans, 70th
Anniversaries

Evans, 70th

BELLE FOURCHE | George and Alice Evans were married on Aug. 27, 1950 in Midland, SD. Please help them celebrate their 70th Wedding Anniversary…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News