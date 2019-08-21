{{featured_button_text}}
Irene and Harry Haivala

BELLE FOURCHE | Harry and Irene Haivala will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Cards may be sent to 1230 Walworth St., Belle Fourche, SD 57717-2227.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0