STURGIS | Hazel Heffernan will turn 105 on Aug. 15, 2020. Due to the pandemic there will be no visitation, but she would love to receive a Birthday Wish from family and friends. Send to her c/o Monument Health, 2140 Junction Ave., Sturgis, SD 57785.