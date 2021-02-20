 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heintzman, 50th

Heintzman, 50th

{{featured_button_text}}
Juliana and Richard Heintzman

RAPID CITY | Richard and Juliana Heintzman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, 2021. We love you, Mom and Dad. Happy Anniversary! To help them celebrate, please send cards to 5211 Saturn Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burgad, 50th
Anniversaries

Burgad, 50th

RAPID CITY | Steve and Sandy Burgad are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Feb. 6, 2021. To help them celebrate, please send a …

Finnesand, 60th
Anniversaries

Finnesand, 60th

GROTON | Iver and Darlene Finnesand were married Feb. 11, 1961, before making their home in Rapid City. Please send anniversary wishes to 505 …

Morrison, 50th
Anniversaries

Morrison, 50th

RAPID CITY | Frank and Linda Morrison will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 12, 2021. Happy Anniversary! We love you Mom and Dad!

Kechely, 75th
Anniversaries

Kechely, 75th

RAPID CITY | Don and Marlene were married Jan. 22, 1956, in Cheyenne, WY. At this special time, they appreciate all the memories they have sha…

+2
Johnson, 65th
Anniversaries

Johnson, 65th

RAPID CITY | Ted and Marlene Johnson were married Jan. 28, 1956. 65 years of love, memories, hopes and dreams. All our love from the Johnson c…

Lehmann, 50th
Anniversaries

Lehmann, 50th

BLACK HAWK | Bonnie and Paul Lehmann are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Feb. 6, 2021. Help them celebrate by sending cards to 5904 W. Elm…

Sumpter, 60th
Anniversaries

Sumpter, 60th

KADOKA | Bill and Marsha Sumpter are celebrating their 60th anniversary with an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 820 SD Hwy. 2…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News