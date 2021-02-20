RAPID CITY | Richard and Juliana Heintzman are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 22, 2021. We love you, Mom and Dad. Happy Anniversary! To help them celebrate, please send cards to 5211 Saturn Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.
Heintzman, 50th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Steve and Sandy Burgad are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, Feb. 6, 2021. To help them celebrate, please send a …
GROTON | Iver and Darlene Finnesand were married Feb. 11, 1961, before making their home in Rapid City. Please send anniversary wishes to 505 …
RAPID CITY | Frank and Linda Morrison will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 12, 2021. Happy Anniversary! We love you Mom and Dad!
RAPID CITY | Don and Marlene were married Jan. 22, 1956, in Cheyenne, WY. At this special time, they appreciate all the memories they have sha…
RAPID CITY | Ted and Marlene Johnson were married Jan. 28, 1956. 65 years of love, memories, hopes and dreams. All our love from the Johnson c…
BLACK HAWK | Bonnie and Paul Lehmann are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Feb. 6, 2021. Help them celebrate by sending cards to 5904 W. Elm…
KADOKA | Bill and Marsha Sumpter are celebrating their 60th anniversary with an open house from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 820 SD Hwy. 2…