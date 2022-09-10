Heisterkamp, 60th

Ken and Marlene Heisterkamp celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on September 8, 2022. They were married in Breda, Iowa in 1962. They have 3 children, Sheri Manderle (Jim), Brian (Arturo), and Tracie. They have five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
