Herrington, 50th

  0

Gary and Karen Herrington married in December 1972 and credit their 50 years of marriage to be the result of God's amazing grace. They are celebrating with a vow renewal at 1:00 PM, Saturday November 26 at Landmark Community Church. Their children. Andre' and Brandon Shipman of Oregon, Alicia Cline, and Jesse and Shari Herrington of Rapid City, they have nine grandchildren. Cards may be mailed to 15195 Lower Spring Creek, Hermosa, SD 57744.

