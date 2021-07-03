Hill, 60th

RAPID CITY | Jeannette and Ron Hill are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on July 8, 2021. They were married at the Wheat Ridge United Methodist Church in Colorado and moved to Rapid City in 1984. They are long-time members of the Rapid City United Church of Christ and also enthusiasts of the Black Hills, national, state and local parks, animals, nature and many clubs and activities. Congratulations, you are beloved.
