Jim and Linda (McClure) Humes will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Dec 31, 2022. Married in Rapid City. Children are Lori (Greg) Fippin and Julie (Julian) Blanden. They have 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 3410 Elm Ave, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Humes, 60th
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The family of Jimmy and Charlotte Nilson invite family and friends to wish them a Happy 60th Anniversary with a card shower. They were married…
Mary Hall and Roy Olson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on December 9, 2022. There were married at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in…
Congratulations to Harry and Judi Martens who will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary! They were married on December 22, 1962. Card…