Jandt, 50th

Sue and Reed Jandt

RAPID CITY | Reed and Sue Jandt are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Sept. 10, 2021. They were married in Huron in 1971. They love spending time with family! Please join us by sharing in a card shower. Cards can be sent to 629 Hanover Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.

