SPEARFISH | Marlowe and Helen are celebrating 60 years. They were married on July 30, 1960 in Edina, MN, and resided in the Black Hills. They have one daughter, Kamala (Randy) Brennick, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Please celebrate with them by sending a card to the Kinkades at 540 Falcon Crest Drive, Apt. 110, Spearfish, SD 57783.