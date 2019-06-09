BOX ELDER | The best love stories are ones which last forever, as evident with the love of Phyllis (Horsley) and Richard Klueber as they plan to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 20, 2019. They were married in Wessington Springs, SD, and were blessed with four children and their spouses, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, and seven great-grandchildren. Congratulation cards will reach them at 22601 154th Ave., Box Elder, SD 57719.
