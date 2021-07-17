RAPID CITY | David and Dianna Komes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with a meet-and-greet from 4-6 p.m. at the American Legion. They have two sons, Cal Komes (Brandee Frein) and Jeff (Crystal) Komes; and three grandkids, Aidan Komes and Caylee and Fletcher Allen. No gifts, please. Cards may be sent to 2034 Atlantic Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.
Komes, 50th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Barbara and John Wagner promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 19, 1971. Their children Beth (Todd)…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | James and Joyce Kurtz are celebrating 60 years. They were married in Avon, SD on June 23, 1961. Their children are Kim Tabor (Ken…
RAPID CITY | Steve and Wanda Goodrich promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 10, 1961. Their children, David, Ra…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Perry and Judy Lewis are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They were married on June 17, 1961, in Whiting, Ne…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Les and Gail Davis will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2021. They were married in Hastings, MN. Their child…