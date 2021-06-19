Kurtz, 60th

RAPID CITY | James and Joyce Kurtz are celebrating 60 years. They were married in Avon, SD on June 23, 1961. Their children are Kim Tabor (Ken), Kalamazoo, MI, Michael (Elizabeth) Orlando, FL, and David Kurtz, Rapid City. They have three grandsons. Cards may be sent to 2130 Prairie Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.