Carol and Glen Lakner had their 82nd and 90th birthdays this spring and their 63rd anniversary was June 2, 2020.

They are living on the farm Glen's parents, Mathias and Lillie Lakner, bought in April 1920. Glen bought the farm from his parents, so it has been in the Lakner name for 100 years.