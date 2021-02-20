PLATTE CITY, Mo. | Marlin Charles Legault and Frances Jane Fischer met at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., and were married on Feb. 22, 1951. They became parents of nine children: four daughters, Doreen Chandler, Darleen Walsh, Dawn Uzelac and the late Sandra Cox; and five sons, David, Marlin, Donald, Greg and the late Darrell Legault.
Legault, 70th
