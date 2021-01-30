BLACK HAWK | Bonnie and Paul Lehmann are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Feb. 6, 2021. Help them celebrate by sending cards to 5904 W. Elmwood Drive, Black Hawk, SD 57718.
Lehmann, 50th
