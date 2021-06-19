Lewis, 60th

RAPID CITY | Perry and Judy Lewis are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They were married on June 17, 1961, in Whiting, New Jersey. Their children are Roger (Laurie) Lewis and Pam (Mark) Rabold. They have 9 grandkids and 15 greats. They spend their time at ballgames, birthday celebrations, church, and Golden Corral, not necessarily in that order. Cards can be sent to 1928 Hillsview Drive, Apt. A, Rapid City, SD 57702.
