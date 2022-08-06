 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lindly, 70th

  • 0
Lindly

Chuck and Marilyn Lindly will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Aug. 10, 2022. Sharing this special milestone are their four children and spouses, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

