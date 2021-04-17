Luxem, 30th

RAPID CITY | Married April 20, 1991, John and Deb Luxem have three children, Tammi (Joe) of Castle Rock, CO, Mike (Jasmine) of Rapid City, Cody (Amber) of Box Elder; grandchildren, Trae (Rebecka) of Box Elder, and Ian and Andrew of Castle Rock, CO; and lots more in our hearts.
