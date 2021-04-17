 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luxem, 30th

Luxem, 30th

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Deb and John Luxem

RAPID CITY | Married April 20, 1991, John and Deb Luxem have three children, Tammi (Joe) of Castle Rock, CO, Mike (Jasmine) of Rapid City, Cody (Amber) of Box Elder; grandchildren, Trae (Rebecka) of Box Elder, and Ian and Andrew of Castle Rock, CO; and lots more in our hearts.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Schultz, 50th
Anniversaries

Schultz, 50th

HILL CITY | Verlin and Phyllis were married in 1971 in Rapid City. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8, 2021. The pa…

Miller, 60th
Anniversaries

Miller, 60th

RAPID CITY | The family of Al and Jan Miller are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. They were married…

Bradley, 50th
Anniversaries

Bradley, 50th

RAPID CITY | The family of Gordon and Bonnie Bradley would like to congratulate them on 50 years of marriage! They were married in Spearfish a…

Lynde, 60th
Anniversaries

Lynde, 60th

RAPID CITY | Help Don and Norma Lynde celebrate 60 years together. Please send a card to 23816 Boulder Hill Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News