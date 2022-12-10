 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martens, 60th

Congratulations to Harry and Judi Martens who will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary! They were married on December 22, 1962. Cards are welcome at 122 E. Centennial St., Rapid City, SD 57701.

Olson, 60th

Olson, 60th

Mary Hall and Roy Olson are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on December 9, 2022. There were married at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in…

Herrington, 50th

Gary and Karen Herrington married in December 1972 and credit their 50 years of marriage to be the result of God's amazing grace. They are cel…

Stone, 60th

Stone, 60th

Dick and Joanne Stone will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on November 17, 2022. Cards are welcome at 524 Topaz St., Rapid City,…

