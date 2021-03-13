Matkins, 50th

RAPID CITY | Happiest of golden anniversary wishes to this special couple celebrating 50 years of marriage. Denny and Jan were married on March 18, 1971, after meeting only 44 days earlier. Their venturesome start was just the beginning to many happy years filled with numerous blessings and countless activities supporting their three kids, kids’ spouses, and six grandchildren. They value their church family and friends, good meals, walking together, tending to their yard and garden in the Black Hills, and championing their grandchildren in their activities and events. They will squeeze in a small road trip any chance they can get. Their family loves them dearly and appreciate their endless love and support. Congratulations and a toast to Denny & Jan Matkins!