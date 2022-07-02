 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDougall, 65th

Don and Shirley were married July 7, 1957, in Tuttle, ND. Their children, Greg (Karen), JoLynn (Bruce) Gill, Mindy (Eric) Fuehrer, their 5 grandchildren, and Rosellen Reese would like to ask you to join us in wishing them a happy anniversary by sending a card to PO Box 3388, Rapid City, SD 57709. Thank you.

