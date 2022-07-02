McDougall, 65th

Don and Shirley were married July 7, 1957, in Tuttle, ND. Their children, Greg (Karen), JoLynn (Bruce) Gill, Mindy (Eric) Fuehrer, their 5 grandchildren, and Rosellen Reese would like to ask you to join us in wishing them a happy anniversary by sending a card to PO Box 3388, Rapid City, SD 57709. Thank you.
