RAPID CITY | The family of Al and Jan Miller are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 60th wedding anniversary. They were married March 30, 1961 in Winner. Their family includes children, Lee (Jane) Miller, Rusty (Connie) Miller, and Corey (Julie) Miller; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Cards of congratulations with a photo of a memory together will reach them at 442 Westberry Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.