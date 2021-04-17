 Skip to main content
Mills, 50th

Jeanette and Ed Mills

RAPID CITY | Ed and Jeanette (Wortman) Mills will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary on April 24, 2021. Their children and spouses are Lynn and Jim Nemec, Linwood, NE, Brian and Codi Mills, Nisland, SD, and the late Kristi Marie Mills. The couple also has a granddaughter Kimber Mills and a deceased grandchild. Cards will reach the couple at 8104 Croyle Ave., Rapid City, SD 57702.

